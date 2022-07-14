Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF remained flat at $$2.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

