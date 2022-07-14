Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.36.

NYSE BX traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,164. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares worth $19,168,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

