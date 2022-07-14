BNP Paribas Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.65.

NYSE:VALE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,040,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. Equities analysts expect that Vale will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

