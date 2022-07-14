Boralex (TSE:BLX) Cut to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.31.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$41.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 161.27. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$44.50.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

