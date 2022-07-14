Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $488.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $317.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.99 and a 200-day moving average of $382.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $960.99.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.