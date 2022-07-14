Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 998 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after buying an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after buying an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after buying an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 36,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,643. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

