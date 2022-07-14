Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,285 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,877,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.