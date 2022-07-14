Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. 44,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

