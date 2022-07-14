Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 184.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,599 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 490,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 251,386 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 264,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 140,093 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

