Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 10.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $223.00. 94,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,026. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

