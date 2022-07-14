Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $205.78. 36,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.