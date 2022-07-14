Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $205.78. 36,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.