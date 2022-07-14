Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,566 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,847,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 410.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 3,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,556. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

