Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after buying an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,808,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,234. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

