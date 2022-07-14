Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 25,956 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.66. 87,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

