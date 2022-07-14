Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.38. The stock had a trading volume of 94,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

