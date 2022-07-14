Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,934 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after acquiring an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,784,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.