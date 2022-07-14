Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Purchases £3,000 in Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,568.03).

On Friday, June 24th, Trevor Brown bought 102,500 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £11,275 ($13,409.85).

Shares of BRH stock opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of £7.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.60. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.40 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 45 ($0.54).

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

