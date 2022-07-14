Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$349.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.29 million. Braze also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,120.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,434 shares of company stock worth $4,874,840 over the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 713.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.