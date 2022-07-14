Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 311.1% in June

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the June 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of BRDCY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 33,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.
Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgestone (Get Rating)
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.
