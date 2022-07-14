Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.68. 36,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

