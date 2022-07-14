Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.88.

BAM stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. 63,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $200,315,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,508,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

