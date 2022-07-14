Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,350 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,550 ($30.33) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:BRK traded down GBX 160 ($1.90) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,000 ($23.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,734. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,272.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,379.15. Brooks Macdonald Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £324.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,785.71.

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw bought 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($28.07) per share, with a total value of £19,824 ($23,577.55).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

