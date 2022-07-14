Callon Petroleum (CPE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently:

7/13/2022 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. 1,591,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

