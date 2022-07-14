Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.71. 80,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,287. The company has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.