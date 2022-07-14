Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

