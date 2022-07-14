Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $60.44 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,443,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.20. 93,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.47.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

