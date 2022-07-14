Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 84,819 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,819 shares during the period. SAP makes up 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 52,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 41,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $151.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($135.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($104.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

