Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 187771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.
About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
