Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 187771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.

Canacol Energy ( TSE:CNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5411816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

