Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.33. 119,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.