Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 8.7%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 318,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,368,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

