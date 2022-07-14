Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.45

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 52421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.