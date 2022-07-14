Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

