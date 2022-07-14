Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($210.00) to €156.00 ($156.00) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.