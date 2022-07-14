Carroll Investors Inc Sells 18,035 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Carroll Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,035 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $60.19.

