Carroll Investors Inc Sells 89 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carroll Investors Inc lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.77. 49,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,291. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.62 and its 200 day moving average is $520.46.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.07.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

