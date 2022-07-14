Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.63.

CBOE stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

