Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.23. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 7,773 shares changing hands.
CLBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.
About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
