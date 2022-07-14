Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 6.2%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 10,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 840,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $549.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. Research analysts predict that Celularity Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

