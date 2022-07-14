Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 64.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,713,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 672,900 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 1,163,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,138,447. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

