Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.55.
CDEV stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 5.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
