Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 5.10.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.