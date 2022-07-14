Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.77. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 6,891 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.65.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $17,607,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 532,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

