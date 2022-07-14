Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.77. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 6,891 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $17,607,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 532,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

