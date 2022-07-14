Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 1.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cerner by 28.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 12.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cerner by 38.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Cerner by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

