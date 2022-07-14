Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Raised by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for about 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cerner by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.