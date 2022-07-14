ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.83. ChampionX shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 4,740 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,566 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ChampionX by 79.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,019,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after buying an additional 1,335,460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

