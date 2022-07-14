Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.63.

CHKP traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $120.43. 16,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,255. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

