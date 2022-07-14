Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.26. 3,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.
In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $8,440,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $5,607,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
