Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.26. 3,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $8,440,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $5,607,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

