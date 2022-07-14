Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 5.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04). Approximately 680,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 316,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £4.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.92.

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

