Chico Wealth RIA Buys New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after buying an additional 95,281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 1,728,651 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,715,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 239,593 shares during the period.

DFAU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. 13,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

