China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2378 per share. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

