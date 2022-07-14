Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.13

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 21635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$613.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.36.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

